Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $30.34

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $31.27. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

