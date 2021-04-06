Zealium Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Zealium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $65,607.28 and $89.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,126,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,126,757 tokens. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

