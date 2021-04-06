Zeepin Price Hits $0.0017 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zeepin has a market cap of $860,157.30 and approximately $133,937.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

