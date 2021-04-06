Zelwin Achieves Market Capitalization of $415.16 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $415.16 million and approximately $255,961.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.