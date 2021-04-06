Zen Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $842.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.63 million and $842.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

