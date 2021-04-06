Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0718 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $842.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $887.25 or 0.01512006 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00095740 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

