Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $66,376,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,579 shares of company stock worth $17,235,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

