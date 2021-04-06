Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $10.16 million and $1.62 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,028,497 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

