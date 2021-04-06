Zenswap Network Token Price Down 61.3% This Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $190,795.33 and approximately $11,436.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.