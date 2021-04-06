Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $742,272.73 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,826,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

