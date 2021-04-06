Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 24,536 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNTL traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 242,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,348. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

