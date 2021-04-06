ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3,296.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00053321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00331343 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003327 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

