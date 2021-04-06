ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Tops $21.44 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $21.44 million and $1.77 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

