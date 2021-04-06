Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Up 1.3%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 206,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 571,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

