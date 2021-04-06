Zero Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,500.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $48,500.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for $2,433.85 or 0.04211427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

