ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Up 88.2% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 88.2% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $121.60 million and approximately $36.75 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.