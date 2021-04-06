Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Cap of $101,291.26

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $101,291.26 and $5,243.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.33 or 0.01134429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.17 or 0.00449722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,789,779 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.