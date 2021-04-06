Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $914,369.55 and $36,328.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.00668314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

