ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $342,455.84 and $85.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

