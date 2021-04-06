Zilla Market Capitalization Tops $572,876.26 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $572,876.26 and approximately $12,436.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

