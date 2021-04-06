Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $339.96 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,430,090,245 coins and its circulating supply is 11,138,623,092 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.