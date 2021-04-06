Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

