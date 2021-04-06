Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.15 and last traded at $141.51. Approximately 55,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,741,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,004 shares of company stock valued at $85,966,233. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

