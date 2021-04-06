ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.85. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 808,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

