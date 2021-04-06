ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $169,144.85 and approximately $830.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

