Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,396 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $25,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

