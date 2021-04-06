ZKSwap Market Capitalization Hits $660.75 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $660.75 million and $94.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00284047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00104110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00745274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011742 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

