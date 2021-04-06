Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Zogenix worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

