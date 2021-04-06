Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Zogenix worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zogenix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zogenix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zogenix by 110.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

