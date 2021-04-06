ZrCoin Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $263,323.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

