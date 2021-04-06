ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 485.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00474226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,316,326,602 coins and its circulating supply is 15,221,968,868 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.