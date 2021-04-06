ZumCoin Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $183.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

