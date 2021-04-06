Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $61,320.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 155,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

