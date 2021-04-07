-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 32,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,383. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Insiders sold 146,421 shares of company stock valued at $277,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 167,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

