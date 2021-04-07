-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.