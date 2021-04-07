-$0.14 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

