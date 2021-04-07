$0.15 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

