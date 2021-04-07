$0.15 EPS Expected for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GeoPark’s earnings. GeoPark reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GeoPark.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%.

GPRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 165,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,388. The company has a market cap of $994.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

