-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of FSR opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

