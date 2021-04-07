-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

