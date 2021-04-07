$0.28 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NYSE GLOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 467,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in GasLog by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.