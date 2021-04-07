$0.38 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 769,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,028. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

