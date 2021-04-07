$0.71 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.83. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. 308,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $166.14.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.