-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $129.74.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

