-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of RL stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

