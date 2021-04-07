$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

