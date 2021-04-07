$0.83 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.76. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,670. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $158.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

