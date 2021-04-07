$0.88 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.72. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 650,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. Garmin has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.