$0.92 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

