-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

